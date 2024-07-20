Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.96

Shares of Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 418218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
Braskem Stock Down 6.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
