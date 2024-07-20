Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells $56,786.72 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $86,272.68.

On Friday, June 21st, Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14.

On Thursday, May 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.