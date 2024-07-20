Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 11,826 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.20. 87,148,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,679,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $280.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.70 and its 200-day moving average is $191.64.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.03.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

