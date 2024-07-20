Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $857.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,615. The company has a market cap of $814.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $446.56 and a 12 month high of $966.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $860.56 and its 200-day moving average is $771.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

