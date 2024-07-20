Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned 2.12% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $35,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 87,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,928. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

