Brighton Jones LLC Buys 132 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 76,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOE traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $156.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $149.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

