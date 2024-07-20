Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 105,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $63.78. 747,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,760. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.