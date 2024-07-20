Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.35. 210,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.06 and its 200-day moving average is $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $181.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

