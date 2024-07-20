Brighton Jones LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.74.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $38.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.01. 4,199,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,724. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $456.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

