Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.58. 47,327,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,171,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

