Brighton Jones LLC Sells 603 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 86,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,996.8% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.