Brighton Jones LLC Sells 79,720 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,720 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for about 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.8% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,539. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

