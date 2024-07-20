Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,620,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VUG stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.14. 679,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

