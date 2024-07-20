Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $928.79

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.79 ($12.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,266 ($16.42). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 1,265 ($16.41), with a volume of 1,071,277 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BVIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.67) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.01) to GBX 1,315 ($17.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,079.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 931.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,480.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,274.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.25), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($178,695.27). Insiders acquired 42 shares of company stock worth $44,648 over the last three months. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

