Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 0.8%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.60 and last traded at $157.21. Approximately 7,797,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,179,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.98.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.08.

The stock has a market cap of $732.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

