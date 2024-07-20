Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Price Target at GBX 1,402

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.18).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.73) to GBX 1,440 ($18.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

BA opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The firm has a market cap of £38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,129.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,340.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,288.53.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.01), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,748,916.69). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35 shares of company stock valued at $46,394. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

