Brokerages Set HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in HomeStreet by 16.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $254.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

