Brokerages Set HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of HomeStreet
HomeStreet Stock Performance
HomeStreet stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $254.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
