Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price at $37.88

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.47, a PEG ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 242,640 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 28.6% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 125,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

