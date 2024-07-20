Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) is Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Forge First Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners comprises approximately 3.1% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Partners Value Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 15,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

