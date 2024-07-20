Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Brookfield by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.