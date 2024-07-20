Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 2,000 ($25.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,000.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,876.45. The company has a market capitalization of £318.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4,878.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,425.90 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,190 ($28.40).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

