Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Down 0.1%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.41. 3,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.50 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

