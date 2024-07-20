Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Down 0.1%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.41. 3,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.50 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Down 0.1 %
Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
