C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

