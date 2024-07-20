Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 78,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 267,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.
