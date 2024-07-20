Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 703,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 464,933 shares.The stock last traded at $105.87 and had previously closed at $113.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Camtek by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,523,000 after buying an additional 64,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

