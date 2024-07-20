Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s previous close.

Netcall Stock Performance

LON:NET opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.24) on Thursday. Netcall has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.28 ($1.43). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.49 million, a PE ratio of 3,183.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Netcall alerts:

About Netcall

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.