Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s previous close.
Netcall Stock Performance
LON:NET opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.24) on Thursday. Netcall has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.28 ($1.43). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.49 million, a PE ratio of 3,183.33 and a beta of 0.31.
About Netcall
