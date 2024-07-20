Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.76 and a 1-year high of C$10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.