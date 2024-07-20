Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.97.

AMD opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

