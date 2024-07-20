Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,427,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,580,000 after purchasing an additional 666,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,856,000 after acquiring an additional 385,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 124,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,374,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,975,000 after acquiring an additional 364,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGGR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 812,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,900. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

