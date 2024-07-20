Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.40 billion and approximately $295.47 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.49 or 0.05246137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00041963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,062,184,769 coins and its circulating supply is 35,889,902,260 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

