CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMX. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised CarMax to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.

KMX opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,578 shares of company stock worth $13,102,364. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

