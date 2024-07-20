Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Reaches $274.42 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $274.42 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,768,156,532 coins and its circulating supply is 12,171,308,339 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,767,323,522 with 12,170,514,268 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02277419 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,377,058.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.