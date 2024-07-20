Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of CTLT opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Catalent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

