CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17,224.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,373. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

