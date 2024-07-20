Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

