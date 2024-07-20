Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $260.00

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.35), with a volume of 68242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.31).
CLBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.28) target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92.
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
