Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 192.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Cerevel Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.8% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 2,165,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.