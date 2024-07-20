Chainbing (CBG) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $60.55 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

