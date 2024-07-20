Charles Schwab Trust Bank Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,820,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,782,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 100.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after acquiring an additional 299,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,598,000 after acquiring an additional 604,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,379,000 after purchasing an additional 292,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. 2,232,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,323. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.