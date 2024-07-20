Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.31. 1,113,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,215. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.80.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
