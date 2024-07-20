Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.39

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.39 and traded as high as C$13.17. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$13.06, with a volume of 171,285 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSH.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -290.48%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also

