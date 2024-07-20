Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) PT Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CQP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,119,000 after acquiring an additional 298,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,435,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

