CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 29,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 28,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

CHS Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

Institutional Trading of CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

