Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $16.25-16.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 16.250-16.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $758.56. The stock had a trading volume of 545,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,182. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $773.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $700.26 and a 200-day moving average of $657.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cintas shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.00.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

