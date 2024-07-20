Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $16.25-16.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 16.250-16.750 EPS.
Cintas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $758.56. The stock had a trading volume of 545,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,182. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $773.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $700.26 and a 200-day moving average of $657.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Cintas shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cintas
Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas
In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
About Cintas
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cintas
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.