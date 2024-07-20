Cirata plc (LON:CRTA) Insider Buys £9,999.55 in Stock

Cirata plc (LON:CRTA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Kelly acquired 18,181 shares of Cirata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.55 ($12,967.90).

Cirata Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cirata stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.69) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £61.50 million, a PE ratio of -167.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63. Cirata plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.10).

About Cirata

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

