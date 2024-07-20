Cirata plc (LON:CRTA) Insider Buys £9,999.55 in Stock

Cirata plc (LON:CRTA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Kelly acquired 18,181 shares of Cirata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.55 ($12,967.90).
Cirata Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Cirata stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.69) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £61.50 million, a PE ratio of -167.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63. Cirata plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.10).
About Cirata
