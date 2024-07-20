Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 3699820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,722,000 after buying an additional 480,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

