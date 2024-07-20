Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Trading Up 2.4%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. 709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.
Clariant Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.
Clariant Company Profile
Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.