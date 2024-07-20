Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Trading Up 2.4%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. 709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Clariant Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

