Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Shares Down 2.8%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 210,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,993,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

