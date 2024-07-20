ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.81.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

