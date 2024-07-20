CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.68

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.68 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.24). CLS shares last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.24), with a volume of 148,757 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £373.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.63.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

